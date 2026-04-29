Washington, The US Federal Communications Commission has ordered an early review of American Broadcasting Company's local station broadcast licences, after US President Donald Trump called for firing of the network's late night host Jimmy Kimmel. FCC orders early review of ABC’s broadcast licence after Jimmy Kimmel row

The early review of broadcast licences is considered as an extraordinary move against the network whose programming has often angered the president.

"Disney's ABC is hereby directed to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days - in other words, by May 28, 2026," the FCC order published Tuesday read.

The FCC review covers eight channels of the network and is related to an ongoing investigation into the network's diversity initiatives. However, the order came a day after Trump and First Lady Melania called for the firing of Kimmel for his "expectant widow" remarks on his show last week.

Trump sought to link Kimmel's remarks with the attempted storming of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday by a gunman who allegedly opened fire near the event venue.

In a statement, Disney said "ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information, and public‑interest programming."

"We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels," the broadcaster said.

Though the networks licences are not up for renewal, the FCC cited rules to assert its to call for early renewal for proper conduct of the investigation,

"Doing so both allows the FCC to conduct its ongoing investigation and enables the FCC to ensure that the broadcaster has been meeting its public interest obligations more broadly," the FCC said.

ABC has stood by Kimmel, who hosted the show on the network on Monday night after Trump called for his removal.

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