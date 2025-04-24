FDA phasing out 8 dyes: What are the side effects of red dye 40, yellow dye 5?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a plan to discontinue eight petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the country’s food supply soon. The food dyes that will be phased out are Blue 1, Blue 2, Citrus Red 2, Green 3, Orange B, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. FDA is phasing out 8 food dyes(Unsplash)

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a news conference on April 22 that “Food dye is just a no-brainer. Nobody wants to eat petroleum. Everybody knows there’s enough science out there that we know it’s terrible for you. It causes health problems but also behavioural problems.”

Claims have been made that food dyes like Red Dye 40 and Yellow Dye 5 can cause serious side effects like cancer, allergies, and also hyperactivity in children.

What are the side effects of these food dyes?

Studies on food dyes, especially ones like Red Dye 40 (Allura Red), Yellow Dye 5 (Tartrazine), Blue Dye 1 (Brilliant Blue), and Blue Dye 2 (Indigo Carmine) suggest these potential side effects:

- Hyperactivity and Behavioural Problems - There’s a link between Red 40 and Yellow 5 and increased hyperactivity, inattentiveness, and restlessness in children, especially those who are sensitive to the dyes.

- Potential Cancer Risks - Extensive studies on animals have linked Red 40 and other dyes like Red 3 to cancer or tumours.

- Allergic Reactions - Few individuals may experience allergic reactions to these dyes, including itching, hives, and even asthma.

- DNA Damage - Red 40 has been shown to cause DNA damage both in vitro and in vivo, potentially contributing to an increased risk of cancer.

The side effects may not be visible to a lot of people. Therefore, these points are to be considered if you’re still choosing to consume food products with the aforementioned potentially harmful dyes:

- Individual Sensitivity - Not all children are affected in the same way as some may be more sensitive to the effects of these dyes than others.

- Multiple Dyes - Food often contains mixtures of different dyes, making it difficult to isolate the specific effects of individual dyes.

- Regulatory Issues - The FDA approves a lot of these dyes for use, but there are ongoing concerns about their safety and potential health effects.

- Alternatives - Natural food colouring is always available and can be used as a better alternative to synthetic dyes.