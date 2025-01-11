Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire agencies to probe potential Edison link to Los Angeles Hurst fire; Here is what you need to know

Reuters | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Jan 11, 2025 04:08 PM IST

Fire agencies are investigating whether Southern California Edison's utility infrastructure sparked a brush fire that is still burning in a Los Angeles suburb.

Fire agencies are investigating whether Southern California Edison's utility infrastructure sparked a brush fire that is still burning in a Los Angeles suburb, SCE said Friday, adding no determination has been made.

The Palisades Fire continues to burn above the remains of Community United Methodist Church, with a police helicopter flying past as wildfires cause damage and loss through Los Angeles County on January 10, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Getty Images via AFP)
The Palisades Fire continues to burn above the remains of Community United Methodist Church, with a police helicopter flying past as wildfires cause damage and loss through Los Angeles County on January 10, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

SCE, a unit of U.S. utility Edison International, said in a filing to its regulators that a downed conductor was discovered at a tower associated with its Eagle Rock - Sylmar 220 kV circuit.

"SCE does not know whether the damage observed occurred before or after the start of the fire," the utility said.

SCE said preliminary information shows the circuit experienced a relay at 10:11 p.m. (0611 GMT) where the Hurst fire was reported around 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 7.

The Hurst fire, in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley northwest of Los Angeles, has exceeded 770 acres and is now 77% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Edison International did not immediately respond to a request for comment made via the company website.

SCE on Thursday said it had received notices from insurance companies to preserve evidence related to the Eaton Fire that is still burning in Los Angeles, but said no fire agencies have linked the utility's connection to the fire.

More than 10,000 structures have been destroyed by five fires raging in the area and nearly 30,000 acres have been burned.

Private forecaster AccuWeather has estimated the damage and economic loss at $135 billion to $150 billion, portending an arduous recovery and soaring homeowners' insurance costs.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On