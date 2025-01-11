Fire agencies to probe potential Edison link to Los Angeles Hurst fire; Here is what you need to know

Fire agencies are investigating whether Southern California Edison's utility infrastructure sparked a brush fire that is still burning in a Los Angeles suburb, SCE said Friday, adding no determination has been made. The Palisades Fire continues to burn above the remains of Community United Methodist Church, with a police helicopter flying past as wildfires cause damage and loss through Los Angeles County on January 10, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

SCE, a unit of U.S. utility Edison International, said in a filing to its regulators that a downed conductor was discovered at a tower associated with its Eagle Rock - Sylmar 220 kV circuit.

"SCE does not know whether the damage observed occurred before or after the start of the fire," the utility said.

SCE said preliminary information shows the circuit experienced a relay at 10:11 p.m. (0611 GMT) where the Hurst fire was reported around 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 7.

The Hurst fire, in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley northwest of Los Angeles, has exceeded 770 acres and is now 77% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Edison International did not immediately respond to a request for comment made via the company website.

SCE on Thursday said it had received notices from insurance companies to preserve evidence related to the Eaton Fire that is still burning in Los Angeles, but said no fire agencies have linked the utility's connection to the fire.

More than 10,000 structures have been destroyed by five fires raging in the area and nearly 30,000 acres have been burned.

Private forecaster AccuWeather has estimated the damage and economic loss at $135 billion to $150 billion, portending an arduous recovery and soaring homeowners' insurance costs.