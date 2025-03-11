Menu Explore
Fire in Durham, NC? Residents report smoke and poor air quality

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 11, 2025 12:37 AM IST

Residents of Durham, North Carolina, are reporting smoke and poor air quality, though the source of the fire remains unclear.

Residents of Durham, North Carolina, are reporting smoke and poor air quality.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
“Who set durham on fire ??” one person wrote on X.

Another resident wrote, “Why is there smoke all over Durham?”

This comes two days after a large brush fire broke out at the Pleasant Green Road access area of the Eno State River Park. The Eno Fire Department said in a press release that firefighters responded to scene around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to a brush fire that spanned approximately 7 acres,

“Although there is no burn ban in effect, please keep in mind that we are having an unusually dry late winter/spring season, and wind can carry burning embers for hundreds of feet,” Eno fire said on Saturday. “Any outside burning must always be attended with a water source nearby.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
