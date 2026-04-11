FGN35: PAK-WASIA-4THLD TALKS Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

****US Vice President Vance, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf reach Islamabad for high-stakes peace talks

Islamabad: US Vice President J D Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to hold high-stakes peace talks, as the international community awaits a breakthrough to end the escalating conflict in West Asia that has triggered widespread economic disruptions.****

FGN36: PAK-VANCE-SHARIF

****Pak PM hopes US-Iran talks in Islamabad yield peace

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed hope that talks between the United States and Iran being held here would lead to durable peace in West Asia.****

FGN32: US-LD MISRI

****India, US to deepen nuclear ties, explore LPG exports; FS Misri visits Mar-a-Lago

Washington: India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed furthering energy cooperation with the US in nuclear power and new areas such as coal gasification and LPG exports in his meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.****

FGN30: US-IAF-CHIEF

****IAF chief discusses defence ties with his US counterpart

Washington: Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh held discussions with US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Ken Wilsbach here to advance shared priorities in support of the strong and growing defence partnership between the two countries.****

FGN25: US-NASA-KSHATRIYA-PROFILE

****Indian-American Amit Kshatriya, senior NASA official behind US' moon mission

Washington: From admiring rocket launches as a child growing up in Houston to steering the operations at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration , Indian-American scientist Amit Kshatriya has had a stellar innings at the space agency that has set on a mission to land astronauts on the moon.****

FGN23: NASA-MOON-LD MISSION

****Four astronauts return after historic lunar flyby, NASA now eyes landing on moon

Washington: Amid claps and cheers, four astronauts of NASA's Artemis-II mission splashed down in the Pacific ocean after a historic flight to the moon – the first by humans in more than 50 years.****

FGN37: LANKA-DEMOGRHY-ELDERLY

****Sri Lanka ageing fast; elderly population triples in 40 yrs

Colombo: Sri Lanka is ageing at a rapid pace, with its elderly population nearly tripled to 18 per cent over the last four decades, according to the latest census data.**** PTI

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