FGN7 US-IRAN-TRUMP Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

**** Iran war 'close to over,' says Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the war with Iran is "close to over," asserting that if he pulled up stakes right now, it would take Tehran 20 years to rebuild the country. ****

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**** Expanding permanent category with veto critical to real reform of UNSC: India

United Nations: India has asserted that any reform of the United Nations Security Council not accompanied by expansion in the permanent category with veto would perpetuate existing imbalance and inequities in the UN organ. ****

FGN10 LANKA-IRAN-SAILORS

**** Sri Lanka repatriates over 230 Iranian sailors

Colombo: Over 230 sailors of two Iranian Naval vessels distressed in Sri Lanka after a US submarine attack and engine failure respectively have been repatriated, defence officials said here Wednesday. ****

FGN24 PAK-SHARIF-DIPLOMACY

**** Pak PM Sharif embarks on three-nation visit to discuss bilateral, regional issues

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will on Wednesday embark on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security. ****

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**** Saudi Arabia pledges additional USD 3 billion support to Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan's skewed foreign reserves got a major boost after Saudi Arabia pledged an additional USD 3 billion in deposits while extending its existing USD 5 billion facility for a further three years. ****

FGN37 CHINA-2NDLD RUSSIA

**** China and Russia should work closely to restore UN authority for a just, balanced international order: Xi tells Lavrov

Beijing: China and Russia should work together to restore the authority of the UN and closely cooperate in BRICS and SCO forums to advance the international order in a more just and reasonable direction, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. ****

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**** Immigrants should think of themselves as Americans first: Vance

Washington: Immigrants who acquire US citizenship should think of themselves as Americans and not the country where they came from, US Vice President J D Vance said here. ****

FGN5 UN-AMBEDKAR

**** B R Ambedkar's legacy honoured at UN HQ special event

United Nations: The legacy of B R Ambedkar and his ardent advocacy for cultivating constitutional morality was honoured at a special event hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to commemorate his 135th birth anniversary. ****

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**** California Assembly adopts resolution on Vaisakhi, US lawmakers extend greetings

Washington: California Assembly has adopted a resolution recognising Vaisakhi as one of the most significant days for Sikh Americans and encouraging people of the state to take part in its celebration. ****

FGN30 IRAN-LD US

**** Hopes rise for renewed talks as US military says Iran blockade is in force

Cairo: Hopes rose for renewed talks between the United States and Iran on Wednesday, as the US military said its blockade of Iranian ports was in full effect and Tehran threatened to retaliate by striking targets across the war-weary region. ****

FGN29 IRAN-IAEA-LD NUCLEAR

**** UN nuclear chief urges strict Iran checks in any deal to end war

Seoul: The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that "very detailed" measures to verify Iran's nuclear activities must be included in a potential US-Iran agreement to end their war in the Middle East. **** PY

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