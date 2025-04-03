Menu Explore
Ford recalls over 105,000 SUVs on seat-belt concern

Reuters |
Apr 03, 2025 03:05 PM IST

A recall has been issued for 105,322 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs due to potential seat belt malfunctions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday that it is recalling about 105,322 SUVs over concerns related to their seat belts.

Vehicles seen on the lot of a Ford auto dealership in Montebello, California on April 1, 2025.(AFP)
Vehicles seen on the lot of a Ford auto dealership in Montebello, California on April 1, 2025.(AFP)

The recall impacts Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles from model years 2018 to 2020.

The auto safety regulator said that seat belt pretensioners for drivers and/or front passengers may inadvertently lock, which would not allow it to retract or extend.

Dealers will inspect the seat belt retractor date codes and replace impacted parts for free.

