Former Playboy model who stayed at Hugh Hefner's mansion now lives in a tent, ‘My luck will change soon’

A former Playboy model who once lived at Hugh Hefner's infamous mansion is now homeless. Louise Glover, who was crowned the Playboy Model of the Year in 2006, detailed her plight in an emotional interview with The Sun. After struggling to make ends meet due to “impossible” rent hikes and a slowing business, the 41-year-old moved into a $80 tent on a farm in rural Reading, England. Former Playboy model Louise Glover, who once lived at Hugh Hefner's mansion, now lives in a tent(Instagram/ Louise Glover)

From partying with A-listers at Playboy mansion to sleeping in a tent, how life changed for Louise Glover

Glover, who has been calling her camp set up home for over a month now admitted to being afraid about her future as winter nears. “I am trying to stay upbeat and make the most of my situation, but it is difficult. I need to get myself out of this pickle soon. Things have to change before winter hits,” she said.

Recalling her life back in the day, the Playboy model-turned-fitness coach told the outlet, “It was the best time, like another world. I didn’t even think about it that much at the time, but I was hanging out with the biggest names in the world.”

Glover explained that she used to party with famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew Perry at the $100 million lavish mansion.

“We had these wild parties. I once got my body painted and we all danced around Snoop Dogg as he performed on stage at the house,” said Glover, who began modelling at the age of 20.

She expressed her admiration for Hefner, saying, “I loved all the other Playboy models, we were like a family. I really liked Hugh, he was a total gentleman. The mansion was incredible, there was even a zoo there.”

However, she had a “wake-up call” at 27 when she went into a cardiac arrest after contracting septicemia following breast implant surgery. “I nearly died because I was so ill from the infection,” Glover said.

Soon after recovering, she decided to move away from such a lifestyle and began priortising her health. “I started to train and moved into fitness and lifestyle modelling. I had deals with most of the major brands,” she said.

Glover went on to say, “It is hard now I am older, the modelling work isn’t there. I’d love to do presenting and I still do bits of promo work, but I refuse to do anything pornographic,” adding that she refuses to make money out of OnlyFans.

“I have too much self-respect for myself to go stripping as some have suggested.” “I would rather get my life together and live here, in this field. I don’t need to lower myself to that. I have morals and self-respect,” the English model added.

Despite the challenges, Glover hasn't failed to recognise the bright side. “It isn’t all bad. There have been really special moments. I sat watching the shooting stars the other night, wrapped up in my sleeping bag,” she said, adding, “My luck will change soon.”