Interior designer Ankit Kalra died of 'sudden cardiac arrest while sleeping': Wife Insha Ghaii shares message

The death of Ankit Kalra, married to famous fashion influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra, has sparked a wave of speculations on social media about the reason for his demise. Ghaii has taken to Instagram to share two messages, one expressing her sadness over the passing of her husband and the other to dismiss all rumours, adding that Kalra passed away because of “unexpected and sudden cardiac arrest while sleeping.” Wife Insha Ghaii took to Instagram to shut down all speculations about the reason behind her husband Ankit Karla's death. (Instagram/@inshaghaii)

The first message Ghaii shared in an Instagram story is about her saying how much the “loss hurts.” She also appreciated people's “sympathy and support.”

How did Insha Ghaii react to the rumours?

"To all those making fake assumptions. He was a healthy person and had no medical history. It was unexpected and sudden cardiac arrest while sleeping. So please, if you can not support the family in their tough times, please don't overshare fake news," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

The couple married last year and often shared reels on Ghaii’s profile. Delhi-based Ankit Kalra was an interior designer and builder, as well as, a digital content creator.

Ghaii posted on Instagram on August 19 announcing Karla’s demise. “Take me one day back. I promise to do things differently! Come back baby, please? I miss you,” she wrote. The post includes a picture of Karla.

Who was Ankit Kalra?

In his Instagram bio, Ankit Kalra described himself as an interior designer and a builder. He has over 20,000 followers. The videos he shared on his profile often featured his wife, Insha Ghaii.

Insha Ghaii is a lifestyle vlogger with an Instagram page and a YouTube channel. She also creates content on beauty and fashion and has over 7.3 lakh followers on Insta.