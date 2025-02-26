Fox News’ Kat Timpf reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before birth of first child, 'I’m lucky to be…'

Fox News’ Kat Timpf revealed on Tuesday, February 25, that she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before giving birth to her first child last week. The regular on the late night show ‘Gutfeld!’ announced the news in an emotional X post. Fox News’ Kat Timpf reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before birth of first child (kattimpf/Instagram)

“Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Timpf wrote, adding that her doctor said it is stage 0 and does not believe it has spread.

“Still, it was not a chill day. I mean, to say the least! I woke up more-than-a-week-past-due pregnant, completely consumed by doing everything I could to get the baby out,” Timpf added. “By the middle of the afternoon, I was waddling around from appointment to appointment, talking about how to get my cancer out. I sat and listened as they told me that the best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible. I asked all the questions I could, including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby. Finally, by the middle of the night, I was crawling around on the floor of my apartment in spontaneous labor, before heading to the hospital to meet my baby, whom I’d learn at the time of birth was a son.”

‘I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early’

Timpf went on to praise the hospital staff for making “excellent audiences for dark humor.” “Just minutes after my boy was born, I was talking with the nurses about what a birth announcement in my situation might look like,” she added.

Timpf said she is “learning to celebrate everything” she can while navigating both motherhood and cancer. “I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules -- and not just because he might have saved my life,” Timpf wrote.

She concluded, “Thank you all for your support, laughter, and love as I embrace this wildly unexpected chapter. Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days.”

Timpf’s Fox News colleagues and others wished her well on social media. “We’re all here for you Kat!” Greg Gutfeld wrote.

“Fox News host Lisa ‘Kennedy’ Montgomery wrote, “You are amazing in every way. And you were heroic in labor given the day you’d just had! I love you.”

Meghan McCain wrote, “You’re one of the strongest women I’ve ever known and we have been through many dark times together - there is truly no one tougher. We love you and your family so much.”