Fox News' Kat Timpf shares update on breast cancer diagnosis, ‘I’m making the best decision for me and my family’

Kat Timpf took to social media to share an update on her breast cancer diagnosis. The Fox News personality thanked her supporters for their good wishes, and assured them that she is getting the “best medical advice” possible. Kat Timpf shares update on breast cancer diagnosis (kattimpf/Instagram)

Timpf revealed on Tuesday, February 25, that she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before giving birth to her first child. She added at the time that she was “learning to celebrate everything” she can while navigating both motherhood and cancer.

‘There are a lot of details of mine that I haven’t shared’

In the latest video, Timpf said, “Thank you so much for all the support. Its meant so much to me, this is obviously a really crazy difficult unexpected time and I really do appreciate it.”

Timpf revealed that many people reached out to her with questions after she said that doctors said her “best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible.” “Trust me, there’s no one for whom [a double mastectomy] seems more extreme than me,” she explained.

“I don’t take cutting my t–s off lightly,” Timpf added. “As a general rule I don’t think any woman does. I find it devastating.”

Timpf said that her team of medical professionals have come up with a treatment plan that worked for her. “Every case of breast cancer is very different. There are a lot of details of mine that I haven’t shared,” she said. “Trust that I’m making the best decision for me and my family.”

Timpf added that taking care of her newborn son is the most important thing for her right now.

In her previous post on X, where she announced her cancer diagnosis, Timpf had explained how she was “waddling around from appointment to appointment, talking about how to get my cancer out” after being diagnosed. “I asked all the questions I could, including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby. Finally, by the middle of the night, I was crawling around on the floor of my apartment in spontaneous labor, before heading to the hospital to meet my baby, whom I’d learn at the time of birth was a son,” she had added.