President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France would "never" help secure the Strait of Hormuz "in the current context" of hostilities, rebuffing his US counterpart Donald Trump's call for help. France rules out Hormuz ship escorts under 'bombings'

Speaking at a defence council meeting, Macron said France could help escort vessels in the strategic waterway, through which around 20 percent of global seaborne oil passes, but only after the situation has calmed down.

Last week, Macron said France and its allies were preparing a "defensive" mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut by Iran in response to the war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28.

The French president stressed at the time that such operations would be possible "after the end of the hottest phase of the conflict".

"We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context," Macron said on Tuesday.

"Once the situation is calmer, meaning once the core of the bombings has stopped, we are ready, along with other nations, to take responsibility for the escort system," Macron added.

"But this requires extensive political and technical work, involving all actors in maritime transport, insurers, and operational teams, that we need to build together."

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump lashed out at "foolish" NATO over Iran, saying the United States needs no help.

Trump said most US allies had rejected his push to escort ships through the crucial waterway.

"I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake," Trump told reporters.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said London was working with allies on a "viable" plan to reopen the strait but ruled out a NATO mission, while German officials also said it had been "clear at all times that this war is not a matter for NATO".

Japan, Australia, Poland, Spain, Greece and Sweden also distanced themselves from military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz.

Global oil prices have surged by 40 to 50 percent since Iran started attacking shipping in the critical waterway and launched waves of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf.

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