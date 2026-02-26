Franklin High School: Shooting reported in S Mt Baker Blvd area; visuals show heavy police presence
A shooting was reported at Franklin High School at 3013 S Mt Baker Blvd, Seattle, on Wednesday.
A shooting was reported near the Franklin High School at 3013 S Mt Baker Blvd, Seattle, Washington on Wednesday. A person posted a photo of a police helicopter in the air, in the area.
Seattle Police issued a statement saying “Seattle police are investigating a shooting near the 3300 block of Wetmore Ave S. Police detained two subjects and recovered a gun. No injuries reported. Officers actively searching for suspect(s). Please avoid the area.”
The 3300 block of Wetmore Ave S is a few meters away from the school.
“Nothing like having the police circling over our neighborhood because we just had another school shooting at Franklin High School,” the individual wrote on Facebook.
Also Read | 4 people stabbed to death in plush Washington state community; suspect shot dead
They claimed that the suspects were still on the run. “I only live a block away from this school. Here our city leaders claim that the crime rate is down. I beg to differ. We had 2 children lose their lives at another school shooting approx a month ago,” the person added.
As per The Seattle Times, a shooting was also reported outside John Muir Elementary School in South Seattle.
More details on the incident near Franklin High School
While police have said they have detained two individuals, they noted that the search for the suspect or suspects remains on and people were advised to avoid the area.
It does not appear that the shooting took place a the school itself. No notification or alert could be seen on the school page. However, the Franklin High School systems page noted that students had just returned some days back after a mid-winter break, which was from February 16 to 20.
Videos on social media indicated that the school was placed on a lockdown after the shooting in the area. “Franklin High School has been placed on lockdown as police investigate reported gunfire nearby. Stay safe and updated with Citizen,” a page on X noted.
A video was shared allegedly showing a student reacting to an announcement asking people to shelter in place while authorities responded to the situation.
As per the Citizen app, officers got a report that stated a house had been shot at. They initially got reports that a fully loaded magazine had been found near the high school. Initial reports had indicated there were three suspects, and one of them was holding a black firearm.
People reacted to the reports of the shooting, with many offering prayers. One person remarked “There was a murder just down our road yesterday. It's a Mad world.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More