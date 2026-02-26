Franklin High School: Shooting reported in S Mt Baker Blvd area; visuals show heavy police presence

A shooting was reported near the Franklin High School at 3013 S Mt Baker Blvd, Seattle, Washington on Wednesday. A person posted a photo of a police helicopter in the air, in the area. Seattle Police issued a statement about a shooting near the Franklin High School. (X/@SeattlePD) Seattle Police issued a statement saying “Seattle police are investigating a shooting near the 3300 block of Wetmore Ave S. Police detained two subjects and recovered a gun. No injuries reported. Officers actively searching for suspect(s). Please avoid the area.”

The 3300 block of Wetmore Ave S is a few meters away from the school. “Nothing like having the police circling over our neighborhood because we just had another school shooting at Franklin High School,” the individual wrote on Facebook. Also Read | 4 people stabbed to death in plush Washington state community; suspect shot dead They claimed that the suspects were still on the run. “I only live a block away from this school. Here our city leaders claim that the crime rate is down. I beg to differ. We had 2 children lose their lives at another school shooting approx a month ago,” the person added.

As per The Seattle Times, a shooting was also reported outside John Muir Elementary School in South Seattle. More details on the incident near Franklin High School While police have said they have detained two individuals, they noted that the search for the suspect or suspects remains on and people were advised to avoid the area. It does not appear that the shooting took place a the school itself. No notification or alert could be seen on the school page. However, the Franklin High School systems page noted that students had just returned some days back after a mid-winter break, which was from February 16 to 20. Videos on social media indicated that the school was placed on a lockdown after the shooting in the area. “Franklin High School has been placed on lockdown as police investigate reported gunfire nearby. Stay safe and updated with Citizen,” a page on X noted.