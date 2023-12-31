close_game
News / World News / Us News / French chefs break Guinness World Record with 1,001 Cheese variety pizza

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 31, 2023 03:22 PM IST

Chefs craft pizza with 940 French cheeses and 61 global varieties, setting Guinness World Record.

French pizza chefs Benoît Bruel and Fabien Montellanico have crafted a record-breaking pizza featuring a mind-boggling 1,001 varieties of cheese, earning them a spot in the Guinness World Records.

French pizza chefs set Guinness World Record with pizza featuring 1,001 varieties of cheese.(GuinnessWorldRecord)
The master pizza boasts 940 French cheeses and 61 from around the globe, creating a flavorful explosion that puts ordinary pizzas to shame.

Teaming up with cheesemaker Sophie Hatat Richart-Luna and YouTuber Florian OnAir, the chefs embarked on this cheesy adventure, creating a pizza that's as delicious as it is record-breaking.

Each cheese, weighing in at two grams, was meticulously placed atop the pizza base. The chefs had to pre-cook the dough to handle the weight, ensuring a savoury and intact masterpiece.

To manage the variety, softer cheeses were carefully layered on top of the harder ones. A clever use of a cookie cutter kept the tower intact during cooking, making this a true feat of culinary engineering.

Bruel, a previous record holder, spent five months travelling across France in pursuit of unique cheese varieties. Some generous cheesemakers even contributed their products for free, captivated by the quest for a world record.

Bruel expressed his passion, saying, "It’s been a real feat being among the cheesemakers and on the farms to meet the producers who are so passionate about their profession." A journey that truly reflects the dedication behind this cheesy creation.

Not only did Bruel and his team secure the most varieties on a pizza record, but they also clinched another title for the largest display of cheese varieties, surpassing the previous record set in 2016.

Bruel had previously earned the title in 2020 with 254 different cheeses. This time, he raised the bar to an extraordinary 1,001, showcasing his commitment to pushing culinary boundaries.

