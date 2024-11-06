Who's in Donald Trump's cross hairs in his second term as President

Donald Trump is set to return to the White House, four years after he was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The Republican is cruising to a win against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for the presidential election held on November 5. Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, November 6. Trump was reelected President after Kamala Harris faltered in the key swing states. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

On campaign trail, Trump made several controversial remarks on what he would do if re-elected. Here are a few:

He won't be a dictator except on…: In December last year, Trump said he won't be a ‘dictator,’ except on his ‘first day in office.’

“…other than day one. We're closing the border, and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator,” he told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Sack special counsel for indicting him: The Republican has vowed to terminate Jack Smith, who has brought two federal cases against him.

“We got immunity at the Supreme Court. It's so easy. I would fire him within two seconds. He'll be one of the first things addressed,” Trump said last month.

Pardoning January 6 rioters: In March, he declared his intention to pardon and release some people convicted for the January 6, 2021 violence at the US Capitol.

“I'm inclined to pardon them. I can't say for every single one, because a couple of them, probably they got out of control,” Trump wrote.

On mass deportation: At a rally in New York City last weekend, Trump promised to 'launch the largest deportation program in American history' to ‘get the criminals out.’

“I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail,” the 78-year-old leader vowed.

Reciprocal tax against India's ‘high tariffs’: Last month, he accused India of being the ‘biggest charger’ of tariffs. He promised a ‘reciprocal tax’ if re-elected.