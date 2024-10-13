From Joe Rogan to Alex Cooper: Top 6 highest-paid podcasters earning over $100 million

The medium of podcasts has significantly grown in its 21 years of existence. According to Edison Research, nearly half of all people aged 12 years and above listen to at least one podcast per month. Another proof of the medium’s power has been reflected during the current US election season as both the presidential nominees Donald Trump and Kamala Harris appeared on different podcast shows. The audio streaming shows are a simple way to reach to a wider audience in the final hours of the presidential race. List of top 6 highest-paid podcasters revealed.(@callherdaddy/X, @joeroganhq/X)

Top 6 highest-paid podcasters

Hosting podcasts has also become one of the emerging professions for youth with some top podcasters landing deals worth over $100 million. Following is the list of the highest-paid podcasters, as reported by Quartz.

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett

$33 million ($100 million over three years)

Actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett who are also close friends started their podcast titled SmartLess during the pandemic in 2020. The concept which attracted the audience to their podcast included one of the three friends surprising the other two with a surprise guest in every episode. Their podcast guest list includes popular figures such as President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The friends signed a three-year deal reportedly worth over $100 million with SiriusXM (SIRI), this year.

Bill Simmons

$50 million ($250 over five years)

Bill Simmons set afloat the website and podcast network called The Ringer (SPOT) in 2016. It is currently one of the most regularly listened to sports podcasts in the country. Former ESPN commentator signed a five-year deal worth $250 million with Spotify in 2020.

Dax Shepard

$80 million

According to the reports by The Wall Street Journal, Dax Shepard signed an $80 million distribution deal with Amazon’s Wondery division in 2024. His podcast secured the position of 7th most listened-to podcast on Spotify in 2023.

Karen Kalgariff and Georgia Hardstark

$100 million

Comedian Karen Kalgriff and Georgia Harstark’s popular true-crime podcast titled My Favourite Murder began in 2016. Amazon bought the show’s distribution and advertising rights in 2022 for over $100 million, as reported by Bloomberg at the time.

Alex Cooper

$41 million ($125 million over three years)

Alex Cooper’s popular podcast titled Call Her Daddy recently saw VP Harris as its guest who discussed various issues about women. She signed a three-year deal worth over $125 million with SiriusXM in August 2024.

Joe Rogan

$83 million ($250 million over three years)

Joe Rogan’s podcast titled Joe Rogan’s Experience has garnered 14.5 million followers and was the most listened-to podcast on Spotify in 2023.

Earlier this year, he extended his partnership with Spotify as he signed a three-year deal reportedly worth $250 million.