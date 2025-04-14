A look at net worth of six women set to enter space on Blue Origin's historic flight; Here's who is the richest

Blue Origin's all-female crew will be launched into space from West Texas on April 14, marking an important milestone. Film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bose, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, pop sensation Katy Perry, TV personality Gayle King, and journalist Lauren Sanchez are part of the all women crew of Blue Origin's NS-31 mission. Blue Origin's historic all-female flight: Film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bose, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, pop sensation Katy Perry, TV personality Gayle King, and journalist Lauren Sanchez are part of the all women crew of Blue Origin's NS-31 mission.

They will go beyond the Karman line, the officially acknowledged border of space. The crew will feel weightlessness for around four minutes and see breathtaking views of Earth from orbit during their travel.

Jeff Bezos's mission will be live-streamed so that people may observe this historic event from the comfort of their own homes.

Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Sanchez, is in charge of the mission. In an interview with Elle magazine, she said, all the women who had "proven their ability to inspire others" have been selected for the mission.

In the meantime, Perry, the world's best-selling musician, told Elle that she has been waiting for the chance to visit space for nearly two decades. “Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, 'Sign me up! I'm first in line'. And then they called me, and I was like, 'Really? I get an invite,” she stated.

Moreover, the chance to travel to space was a dream come true for film producer Flynn, civil rights activist Nguyen, and NASA rocket scientist Bowe.

Let's have a look at the net worth of the NS-31 crew, which is certified ‘ready to fly to space’ by CrewMember 7 Sarah Knights. The launch window will open at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC.

Who is richest among six women set to enter space on Blue Origin's flight?

Katy Perry, who is American singer, songwriter, and television judge, has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Perry has been among the highest-paid performers in the world for more than ten years. She sold her song library to Litmus Music in September 2023 for $225 million.

Lauren Sanchez: The 55-year-old American news anchor and entertainment reporter enjoys a networth $30 million.

Gayle King: Gayle King's estimated net worth is $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The well-known TV host gained notoriety for hosting CBS Mornings. In 2019, Time Magazine placed her among the most influential people in the world.

Kerianne Flynn: Film Producer Flynn's estimated net worth in 2025 is at least $7 million.

Aisha Bowe, a former NASA scientist, is the CEO of STEMBoard, a technology business managing a $947 million project. In 2022, Amanda Nguyen was selected TIME Woman of the Year and is a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize. However, details about her net worth have not been revealed yet.

Therefore, Katy Perry is the richest of the six women who are scheduled to take Blue Origin's historic voyage into space.