From Lauren Sanchez to Katy Perry; These women to board Blue Origin's historic spaceflight, vow to go ‘full glam’

A group of six women, including pop sensation Katy Perry and CBS host Gayle King, will launch on a historic all-female Blue Origin spacecraft next week. Blue Origin stated that the New Shepard's window for launch will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT. In an interview, Lauren Sanchez said, “Who would not get glam before the flight?!” (AFP)

The women on board the commercial spaceflight will be the most recent humans to be taken on a short journey to the edge of space by Jeff Bezos' space technology business, Amazon.

Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000, and it has been providing the celestial thrill trips to celebrities and other paying clients after its New Shepard spacecraft commenced crewed missions in 2021. The launch, which is set for Monday, April 14 in West Texas, will be the organization's eleventh flight with humans and its thirty-first flight in total. But this one will go down in history.

The spaceflight is expected to be the first all-female journey since Soviet aerospace pioneer Valentina Tereshkova's solo flight in 1963, according to Blue Origin.

Here are some facts regarding the expedition, its crew, and the experiences they will have while traveling.

What do we know about Blue Origins historic launch?

The six women are a part of NS-31, a commercial spaceflight mission which consists of a passenger capsule and a rocket

Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist who founded the technological education program LINGO and serves as CEO of STEMBoard, an engineering firm

Amanda Nguyen, a well-known Asian American civil rights activist and bioastronautics research scientist who contributed to the final NASA shuttle mission, STS-136, and the U.S. space agency's Kepler satellite observatory, which searches for exoplanets

Gayle King is a television personality and journalist who is most recognized for co-hosting CBS Mornings;

Katy Perry: The well-known pop musician and former “American Idol” host

Kerianne Flynn, a film producer well-known for her work on the 2018 documentary “This Changes Everything,” which explored misogyny in Hollywood

Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos and journalist who has won an Emmy Award

‘Space is going to finally be glam’

In an interview on Elle magazine's cover on Wednesday, the New Shepard crew said that all the six women will be in “glam” for the trip with their hair and makeup.

“Who would not get glam before the flight?!” Sánchez quipped during the crew's interview with Elle.

“Space is going to finally be glam,” Perry remarked.

“Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that,” the musician continued. “We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”

When will Blue Origin's New Shepard be released?

Blue Origin stated that the New Shepard's window for launch will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

The liftoff, like other Blue Origin launches, will occur at Launch Site One, which is situated more than 140 miles east of El Paso on a private ranch in rural West Texas.

Blue Origin stated that it will stream the launch live, with specifics to be announced soon.

How much does a flight on Blue Origin cost?

While Blue Origin does not openly post costs on its website, potential consumers must commit to a $150,000 deposit alone on a form to book a seat.