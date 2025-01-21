From Melania to Lauren Sanchez, a look at most memorable and worst dressed guests at Trump inauguration

As Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th President of the US, the world witnessed the most historic event in the world of politics on Monday with several grand events taking place in Washington DC, including the inaugural ball, luncheon, and star-studded performances. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and Second Lady Usha Vance, Vice President JD Vance, participate in the departure ceremony for outgoing United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden on the East Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.(via REUTERS)

Attending several events in a single day mean changing multiple outfits, and we have compiled a list of some of the day's greatest and worst appearances.

Best dressed guests at Trump's inauguration

Melania Trump: The whole Trump family, including Barron Trump, went to a nonpartisan service at St. John's Episcopal Church in the morning, where Melania donned a striking hat with white trim and a subdued navy-blue outfit.

Jill Biden: Before the ceremony, Jill Biden appeared in front of the White House looking stunning in a stylish, monochromatic royal purple outfit. She accessorised with purple suede high heels, a Ralph Lauren wrap coat, and a matching dress underneath.

Jill Biden with husband Joe Biden(Getty Images)

Tiffany Trump: When Tiffany Trump and her family arrived at Church, she chose to wear a sophisticated, floor-length black velvet coat with a long skirt. She was dressed in a pair of edgy black boots with high heels that appeared to be Christian Louboutin, since they had traditional red bottoms. Tiffany, who is going to give birth to her first child with Michael Boulos, wore sparkling makeup, including strong lashes, and glamorous curly hair with little jewelry.

Tiffany Trump looked gorgeous (AP)

Usha Vance: Usha Vance, thesecond lady of the United States, looked stunning in an Oscar de la Renta-designed light pink cashmere coat with playful neckline and waist embellishments. She complemented it with taupe-colored Manolo Blahnik Lina boots, which cost more than $1,500 at major department stores, and a pair of baby pink gloves. She accessorized the ensemble with bold, eye-catching earrings.

US President Donald Trump, from left, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri Vance during the 60th presidential inauguration in Emancipation Hall of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Kamala Harris: At the inaugural ceremony, Kamala Harris wore a simple, elegant black coat with silver zippering and black pants. She accessorized the basic ensemble with pale pink nail polish, natural makeup, and a pair of black pearl earrings. She was among the handful who chose to wear slacks for the formal event rather than a dress or skirt.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive ahead of the 60th inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (via REUTERS)

Doug Emhoff: Doug Emhoff chose to dress casually, wearing a gray coat and an unfastened light gray scarf. In spite of the cold, his coat was not buttoned up, and his trousers looked a little rumpled. Harris's husband completed the ensemble with a pair of lace-up black loafers and black leather gloves lined with fleece.

US First Lady Jill Biden, from left, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former US President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state, and former US President George W. Bush during the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Ivanka Trump: Ivanka Trump wore an emerald-green outfit with a pencil skirt and blazer top that was severely tightened. The wrap jacket had a thin black leather belt that tightened the waist and gave the body structure. An asymmetrical aspect was also present, with the right-side lapel cascading down in a waterfall fashion. Her matching green hat and Dior purse, which looked to be the $5,900 Lady Dior purse in Black Cannage Grained Calfskin with gold embellishments, completed the ensemble.

Ivanka Trump arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Getty Images via AFP)

Lauren Sanchez: Wearing a tight, winter-white blazer that exposed her white lace bra, Lauren Sanchez, who accompanied her fiancé, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, had a wardrobe disaster on the event. Sánchez chose white slacks to finish the matched ensemble.

John Fetterman: John Fetterman, a senator from Pennsylvania, attended the ceremony wearing gym shoes, a black hoodie, and gray athletic shorts. His legs were spread out in front of him as he sat in the front row during the ceremony.