Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
Fyre Festival 2 postponed? Here's how to get ticket refund immediately

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 17, 2025 02:35 AM IST

Fyre Festival 2, initially planned for May 30 to June 2, 2025, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, has been postponed

Fyre Festival 2, initially planned for May 30 to June 2, 2025, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, has been postponed, leaving ticket holders in uncertainty. A message to at least one ticket holder confirmed the postponement as per ABC News. It read: “The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Fyre Festival has been postponed(Representational Image- Unsplash)
Fyre Festival has been postponed(Representational Image- Unsplash)

However, the US Sun reported that a postponement notice was briefly posted on the festival’s website (www.fyre.mx) but removed minutes later, replaced with a statement that tickets are ‘currently not available’. No rescheduled date has been announced, and the event’s status remains unclear.

How to get ticket refund for Fyre Festival 2?

The refund process depends on whether tickets were purchased directly through Fyre Festival’s primary ticketing system or via the secondary ticketing partner, SoldOut.com. Here’s how to proceed:

1. Tickets Purchased Directly Through Fyre Festival (tickets.fyre.mx)

Automatic Refunds: Organizers have reportedly stated that refunds have been issued to ticket holders following the postponement. You should receive an email confirming the refund.

Check Your Account: Refunds typically take 3–5 business days to reflect in your bank account, depending on your payment method and bank processing times.

Contact Fyre Support: If you haven’t received a refund confirmation or the funds within 5–7 business days:

Fyre’s Terms of Service initially stated, “All Ticket sales are final. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES,” but the postponement announcement overrides this for affected ticket holders.

2. Tickets Purchased Through SoldOut.com (Secondary Ticketing Partner)

Guaranteed Refunds: SoldOut.com, Fyre’s secondary ticketing partner, has confirmed a “100% money-back guarantee” for tickets purchased through their platform if the event is canceled or significantly rescheduled. They stated, “All proceeds from Fyre Festival ticket sales on SoldOut.com are held securely and will not be settled with Fyre until after the event has successfully taken place.”

Steps to Request a Refund:

Visit SoldOut.com and locate your ticket purchase in your account.

Contact SoldOut’s customer support via their website or email (support@soldout.com, though check their site for the exact contact).

Reference the postponement and request a full refund, citing their guarantee.

Funds should be returned within 3–5 business days, though SoldOut is insured to cover refunds if delays occur.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Fyre Festival 2 postponed? Here's how to get ticket refund immediately
