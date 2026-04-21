Gavin Newsom snaps at reporter, walks away after being asked about 19-y/o GF Brittanie Mountz in 2006 clip | Watch

A 2006 video that has now resurfaced shows Gavin Newsom, who was then the 38-year-old Mayor of San Francisco, reacting angrily and walking away from an interview after being asked questions about his relationship with 19-year-old Brittanie Mountz. A reporter was seen asking Newsom about allegations that he had provided alcohol to Mountz at a public event. At the time, she was under the legal drinking age of 21.

Gavin Newsom walks away after being asked about 19-y/o GF in 2006 clip (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Newsom snapped at the reporter, accusing him of taking a "cheap shot.” He walked away from the interview while saying it was "increasingly impossible" to speak with him.

An investigation into the matter was conducted at the time. However, no charges were brought against the future California Governor.

Gavin Newsom and Brittanie Mountz’s past relationship

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mountz was 20 years younger than Newsom, and was spotted with him publicly, once when he displayed her on his arm at the opening gala of the San Francisco Symphony, according to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mountz was 20 years younger than Newsom, and was spotted with him publicly, once when he displayed her on his arm at the opening gala of the San Francisco Symphony, according to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “He makes a lot of bad choices,” an editor at a local paper, recalling the incident, told ABC in the past. “He’s dating this girl who’s barely out of college. He lets his hormones take over.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He makes a lot of bad choices,” an editor at a local paper, recalling the incident, told ABC in the past. “He’s dating this girl who’s barely out of college. He lets his hormones take over.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When Newsom met Mountz, he had just divorced his first wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Soon after the symphony appearance, Newsom and Mountz were seen together in a San Francisco Chronicle photo montage. It was a black-tie dinner dance put on by local socialite Dede Wilsey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Newsom met Mountz, he had just divorced his first wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Soon after the symphony appearance, Newsom and Mountz were seen together in a San Francisco Chronicle photo montage. It was a black-tie dinner dance put on by local socialite Dede Wilsey. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

People were shocked to find out that Mountz was a registered Republican. “How dare he?” a local party member told ABC. “He knows how to pick ’em. You can count the young female Republicans in this town on one hand.”

Some, however, believed that the relationship was a more pivotal moment.

“The years after Guilfoyle, [Newsom] was a little checked out; he was more absent in City Hall than many San Francisco mayors are,” Chris Daly, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 2001 until 2011, told the New York Post.

However, a spokesperson for Newsom’s office later said that it was just mere “friendship” between Newsom and Mountz. Newsom brushed it off too, telling the Times they only “went on a few dates.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More | Gavin Newsom's ‘960 SAT score’ remark sparks backlash on social media; ‘What an insult!’

Mountz now works under a different name as a therapist, specializing in “men’s issues,” among other things.

Newsom is now married to Jennifer Siebel, who recently made headlines after a viral video showed her detailing how she used the story of accidentally killing her sister to relate to youth offenders in San Quentin state prison. Jennifer was six-years-old when the tragic accident involving a golf cart took place in Hawaii. She said in the video that she blamed herself for her sister Stacey’s death – a story that “shocked” the inmates who were juvenile offenders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON