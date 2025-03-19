Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Germany updates US travel advice after citizens detained

Reuters |
Mar 19, 2025 06:00 PM IST

GERMANY-USA/TOURISM:Germany updates US travel advice after citizens detained

BERLIN, - Germany updated its travel advisory for the United States to emphasise that a visa or entry waiver does not guarantee entry for its citizens after several Germans were detained at the border recently, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Germany updates US travel advice after citizens detained
Germany updates US travel advice after citizens detained

The ministry updated its travel advice website for the U.S. on Tuesday to clarify that neither approval through the U.S. ESTA system nor a U.S. visa entitles entry in every case.

"The final decision on whether a person can enter the U.S. lies with the U.S. border authorities," said the spokesperson on Wednesday.

However, the spokesperson emphasised that the change did not constitute a travel warning.

Since taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump has announced a number of immigration-related executive orders that focus on stricter border policy, tighter visa vetting procedures and a crackdown on undocumented migrants in the United States.

Germany's foreign ministry said earlier this week that it was monitoring whether there had been a change in U.S. immigration policy after three nationals had been detained.

Two of the three cases have been resolved, with the affected nationals returning to Germany, while the remaining case was being handled with the help of the consulate general in Boston.

According to Boston-based public broadcaster WGBH, a German man with a green card residency permit was detained by immigration authorities this month at Boston airport and was being held in a detention facility.

The German foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for information about the man's current whereabouts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On