Girl captures viral blue meteor moment in Portugal, netizens left amazed, ‘almost biblical’

The internet is buzzing with visuals of a massive blue meteorite sweeping the skies of Spain and Portugal. Although there is no official confirmation of the incident, the videos show the sky gleaming as a bright blue light goes past. Spanish girl captures meteor on camera accidentally.

Over the weekend, a dazzling comet fragment illuminated the skies across parts of Spain and Portugal, providing astronomers with a rare display. Even though several were lucky to witness and snap the magnificent cosmic beauty, the one captured by this girl during a selfie has caught the netizens.

A girl is seen sitting under the night sky, about to take a video or a selfie, when it suddenly lights up blue behind her, all captured on her camera. She was hanging out with her friends on Saturday night, recording a video when she accidentally captured this moment. The video has since then gone viral.

Netizens reaction

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Alright now THIS version looks like an alien arrival”. One user wrote, “She was at the right time and made the video of her life.”

Another added, "I'd totally use that as the opening scene for an Alien Invasion movie! So cool.” “Almost biblical,” one stated.

What did the European Space Agency had to say?

On Sunday, the European Space Agency (ESA) posted a video of a "stunning meteor" caught by its "fireball camera" to X (previously Twitter).

According to the agency, the blue light streaking across the sky over the western Spanish city of Caceres, close to the Portuguese border, was flying at a speed of almost 45 miles per second.

However, two hours later, the ESA took to X again to inform the world that the meteor was actually a “small piece of comet.”

"The likelihood of any meteorites being found is very low," it stated.That means the comet is unlikely to reach the Earth's surface. The ESA thinks that the comet burned up over the Atlantic Ocean at a height of 60 km.