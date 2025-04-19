Menu Explore
Golden Crop Candy recall: FDA order affects THESE states amid color additive issue

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 19, 2025 02:46 AM IST

The FDA has issued a recall for Golden Crop Candy sold in eight states, including New York

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for Golden Crop Candy sold in eight states, including New York. The recall was initiated by Blooming Import Inc. in Brooklyn after the presence of undeclared color additives was found. The order affects 74 cases, which include dyes Blue 1, Red 40 and Acid Red 18, which were not declared on the label.

FDA has issued a recall for Golden Crop Candy(AP)
FDA has issued a recall for Golden Crop Candy(AP)

What is a Class 2 recall?

A Class II recall is an FDA classification for products that may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious health issues is remote. Examples include mislabeled drugs with minor potency issues or devices posing temporary risks, like a toy with a choking hazard for young children. These recalls are typically voluntary, initiated by manufacturers, but monitored by the FDA to ensure effective removal or correction.

Why Golden Crop Candy recall matters

The Golden Crop Candy recall affects eight states. Color additives have been under scrutiny since the FDA banned Red Dye No. 3, citing links to cancer. California also banned several dyes last year. The agency requires brands to label products for dyes for those who are sensitive to such ingredients.

Which are the 8 states affected by the Golden Crop Candy recall?

The candy was distributed in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Delaware and Texas.

Officials on color additives

“Color additives are safe when used properly. There is no such thing as absolute safety of any substance. In the case of a new color additive, the FDA determines if there is ‘a reasonable certainty of no harm’ under the color additive’s proposed conditions of use." Dr Linda Katz, director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors, told Newsweek.

Complete FDA recall notice for Golden Crop Candy

Product Description: Golden Crop Candy (10 oz. (283g) wrapped candies)

Reason for Recall: Contains undeclared and unallowed colors (Blue 1, Red 40, Acid Red 18)

Product Quantity: 74 cases total

Recall Number: F-0716-2025

Code Information: UPC Code: 73476513450

Classification: Class II

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
