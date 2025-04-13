Blue Ridge Beef issues recall of popular pet food over health risks: Check out full list of affected states

Blue Ridge Beef has issued a recall of two of its pet food products after contamination with both Salmonella and Listeria was found in test reports. The bacteria can cause serious illness in both pets and humans, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Blue Ridge Beef issues recall of popular pet food over health risks (Unsplash - representational image)

The FDA confirmed that the recall affects 1,080 pounds of two-pound logs of “Kitten Mix” marked with lot number N26 0114, as well as 1,380 pounds of “Puppy Mix” with lot number N25 1230. One can find these numbers on the clips at the end of the packaging.

Which are the 8 states where the recall was issued?

The contaminated products were packaged in clear plastic and distributed between January 3 and January 24. They were majorly sold in retail stores across the following states:

Wisconsin

New York

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Pennsylvania

Maryland

Virginia

Tennessee

Humans who handled the contaminated products have a significant risk of being infected with Salmonella or Listeria, especially if they did not wash their hands after touching the items. The symptoms could include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, diarrhea, and fever. Some might also develop complications such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis and urinary tract issues in more serious cases.

Infected pets can also suffer serious consequences, including showing signs like lethargy, fever, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite. Some animals could be carrying the bacteria even if they appear healthy, and could end up potentially spreading it to other animals or humans, according to the FDA. Humans with the symptoms are urged to consult a doctor, and pet parents are advised to contact their veterinarian if they see the signs in their pets.

Blue Ridge Farms is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina. On April 1, the state’s Department Agriculture was informed that their products have been linked to the illness. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets collected samples of the products on March 20, after receiving a complaint from a customer about animal illness.

The FDA stressed, “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.”