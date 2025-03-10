Google Chromecast outage: Users report issues with Gen 2 device. Could it be the 10-year cycle curse?

Internet users reported trouble with their Google Chromecast on Sunday evening. DownDetector also subsequently reported the outage, noting netizens' problems. Sunday evening became a nightmare for Chromecast users as their 2nd gen device failed them for hours. Meanwhile, Google did not issue an official statement, triggering widespread fears and chaos.(REUTERS)

"Google, WTF?! 2nd gen chromecast got sh*t update a while ago. Instead of "upgrade," the user is getting a downgrade. Not just me, a hundred of users in reddit are getting the same problem too," a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With more and more screenshots of prompts saying “We couldn't authenticate your Chromecast” surging on the social media platform, another user tweeted: “Someone at Google is getting fired. It seems that every Chromecast in the world has been bricked by a bad software update. Oops!”

A third posted, "Congratulations to @madebygoogle who have managed to kill everyone's Chromecast at 6pm on a Sunday evening."

Chromecast global outage after Google TV Streamer replaces device

The Chromecast outage comes amid discontinuation news. Google officially discontinued the Chromecast device, replacing it with the new Google TV Streamer.

“The time has now come to evolve the smart TV streaming device category — primed for the new area of AI, entertainment and smart homes. With this, there are no changes to our support policy for existing Chromecast devices, with continued software and security updates to the latest devices,” the company shared in a statement in a blog post.

However, as the company remained silent about the reported outage, some criticised the lack of communication. “Can Google actually put out a statement about the chromecast outage? They just keep replying to tweets asking those complaining dm them, but it takes two mins to see EVERYONE is having the issue, can you not let your customers know you’re trying to fix the issue?” wrote a disappointed user.

As the Google TV Streamer debuted in early August 2024, the Chromecast lineup was killed – more than 11 years after the adapter's launch in 2013. Although the device was discontinued a while back, its online sales continued in the US, per the Android Police. In February 2025, it was finally reported that the Chromecast stock was no longer available for purchase on the Google store.

Google quietly ended support for its 1st gen order in 2023 – a decade after its release

Chromecast 2nd Gen going out of order for hours aligns with how the company support for the popular device's first generation model stopped in 2023 – a decade after it hit the shelves. The Verge previously noted that even then, Google did it rather quietly.

However, users still came across a final message on several Google support pages, saying, “Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended. These devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance.”

If we are to consider the same timeline, the Chromecast 2nd gen was released in 2015. Although there's no official word on its swan song, we've hit the decade mark. If the same pattern is to be followed this time, support for this particular model could potentially end around September 2025.