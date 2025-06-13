Google Cloud and Gemini down? Several users report service disruptions

Google Cloud is experiencing a widespread outage across the United States, affecting thousands of users. As of Thursday, June 12, over 14,000 reports have been logged on DownDetector. Many users report problems with Firebase services, which appear to be among the most impacted during the disruption. Google Cloud is facing a major outage in the U.S., impacting several users. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Some users also complained about issues with Google Gemini. According to Downdetector, nearly 400 users have reported a problem with the AI service.

Many users also took to X to report the Google outage.

A user wrote on X, “Half the internet can't login right now. Google Cloud, Firebase seem to be impacted. But no updates on the official https://status.cloud.google.com site. What's up @googlecloud @Firebase”

A second user wrote, “Google Cloud, including Gemini services, all messed up rn.”

A third user wrote, “was coding when i started getting CORS errors for no reason, didnt even touch the backend. i open supabase and my tables are not fetching, clearly its down. i open x and i see google cloud is down on my tl as well. whats happening?”

So far, Google has not responded to the reports about the Google Cloud and Gemini outage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.