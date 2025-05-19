Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greensburg tornado path: ‘Destructive’ twister triggers emergency alerts in Kansas city| Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 19, 2025 09:12 AM IST

A confirmed tornado was spotted near Greensburg, Kansas, around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. In May 2007, an EF-5 tornado tore through the city, taking 10 lives.

A confirmed destructive tornado was spotted near Greensburg, Kansas, around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The twister is moving northeast at 30 mph. Residents are urged to take shelter immediately,.

A confirmed destructive tornado was spotted near Greensburg, Kansas.(UnSplash)
A confirmed destructive tornado was spotted near Greensburg, Kansas.(UnSplash)

NWS wrote, “TORNADO EMERGENCY for GREENSBURG. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW.”

 

Tornado Watch

Tornado Watch 287, which was previously in effect until 10 PM CDT, has been extended and is now in effect until midnight CDT tonight for the following counties in Kansas:

Central Kansas:

Ellis

Rush

South Central Kansas:

Barber

Comanche

Edwards

Kiowa

Pawnee

Pratt

Stafford

Cities included in this watch:

Coldwater, Greensburg, Haviland, Hays, Kinsley, Kiowa, La Crosse, Lake Coldwater, Larned, Lewis, Macksville, Medicine Lodge, Pfeifer, Pratt, Protection, St. John, and Stafford.

In May 2007, an EF-5 tornado tore through Greensburg, taking 10 lives and destroying 95% of the community. More than 1,400 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Greensburg tornado path: ‘Destructive’ twister triggers emergency alerts in Kansas city| Videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On