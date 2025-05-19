Greensburg tornado path: ‘Destructive’ twister triggers emergency alerts in Kansas city| Videos

A confirmed destructive tornado was spotted near Greensburg, Kansas, around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The twister is moving northeast at 30 mph. Residents are urged to take shelter immediately,. A confirmed destructive tornado was spotted near Greensburg, Kansas.(UnSplash)

NWS wrote, “TORNADO EMERGENCY for GREENSBURG. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW.”

Tornado Watch

Tornado Watch 287, which was previously in effect until 10 PM CDT, has been extended and is now in effect until midnight CDT tonight for the following counties in Kansas:

Central Kansas:

Ellis

Rush

South Central Kansas:

Barber

Comanche

Edwards

Kiowa

Pawnee

Pratt

Stafford

Cities included in this watch:

Coldwater, Greensburg, Haviland, Hays, Kinsley, Kiowa, La Crosse, Lake Coldwater, Larned, Lewis, Macksville, Medicine Lodge, Pfeifer, Pratt, Protection, St. John, and Stafford.

In May 2007, an EF-5 tornado tore through Greensburg, taking 10 lives and destroying 95% of the community. More than 1,400 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information