Greg Williams net worth: What does Acrisure do? Company earnings, salary details

Greg and Dawn Williams announced a historic $401 million commitment for Michigan State University on December 5. The commitment is in support of MSU Athletics' FOR SPARTA initiative and was made through the university's "Uncommon Will, Far Better World" campaign. Greg Williams has a love for football and the Steelers and earlier used his wealth to purchase the naming rights to Pittsburgh's North Shore stadium.(LinkedIn/Greg Williams )

It is now the single largest commitment in MSU's history and among the largest single amounts in college athletics history.

Greg Williams is the CEO and Chairman of Acrisure, a company he founded in 2005. As per Greg's LinkedIn profile, Acrisure has a “compounded annual growth rate of 63% since 2013” and “is approaching $4 billion in revenue and has averaged more than 100 M&A transactions per year since 2017.”

Acrisure is touted to be the ‘6th largest insurance broker in the world, and largest independent Real Estate Services Company in America’.

What does Acrisure do?

Acrisure is a global Fintech company. As per the company page it seeks to use cutting-edge technology along with ‘hundreds of billions’ of data points to try and elevate every aspect of a business. They rely on AI to deliver right personalized insurance as well as business solutions.

When it comes to business solutions, Acrisure in its own words helps in ‘Equipping enterprise-scale organizations across industries, small-to-midsize companies, and sole proprietors with comprehensive business and insurance solutions.’

As far as personal solutions are concerned, the company helps ‘individuals keep their families and themselves protected and prepared at every step —from mortgages to home, life, auto, and health insurance solutions.’

Greg Williams net worth and Acrisure earnings

Greg Williams exact net worth is not known. However, given his commitment of $401 million, it would be safe to assume that his net worth is north of that. Unverified reports from 2023 put his estimated net worth at around $56.5 million. However, no public information confirming the same could be found and the true number is likely to be way higher.

Williams exact earnings from Acrisure is not known either. However, as per Comparably, which provides workplace culture insights and compensation data, the average Acrisure executive compensation is $234,801 per year. The most compensated executive makes $450,000, annually, as per the site. If one would assume the CEO to be the most compensated executive, then this would likely indicate Williams' earnings from the company.

Prior to founding Acrisure, Williams served as an investor and Board Advisor to numerous companies. He was Vice President for Michigan National Corporation (MNC), a $19 billion bank holding company, his LinkedIn profile details. All this helped compound his net worth.

Acrisure itself is bringing in over $4.8 billion a year in revenue, as per the company site, and is now in 24 countries.

The Williams are known for other philanthropic efforts as well, like Acrisure's $30 million pledge to name and anchor the Acrisure Amphitheater, a 12,000-seat venue revitalizing the Grand Rapids riverfront. Williams has a love for football and the Steelers and earlier used his wealth to purchase the naming rights to Pittsburgh's North Shore stadium. He bought the naming rights to Heinz Field in 2022 after which it was named Acrisure Stadium.