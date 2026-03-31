Guadalupe ‘Perch Fire’: Wildfire in Santa Rosa moving east rapidly; check map, evacuation updates, videos
Wildfire near Perch Lake in Santa Rosa, New Mexico. Evacuations ordered in Santa Rosa areas routes via US 66. Some Highway 91 areas also evacuated.
A wildfire off the Perch Lake in Santa Rosa, Guadalupe County, New Mexico, on Monday afternoon has spread over 100 acres east triggering evacuations in the nearby areas. The fire is now being referred to as “Perch Fire" by the incident command owing to its proximity to the lake.
Authorities in Guadalupe County have issued immediate evacuation orders for residents between Cedarville Road and the Santa Rosa Golf Course. Additional evacuations are in place along State Road 91 from mile marker 1 to 6 on the east side.
The City of Santa Rosa also urged people east of Highway 91 South between mile posts 1 and 4 to evacuate.
Guadalupe Perch Fire Map
The fire is located near the Santa Rosa Route 66 airport off Highway 91. It lies on the eastern edge of the Table Mountains just off Guadalupe County.
Here's a map of the fire.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More