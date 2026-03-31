Guadalupe ‘Perch Fire’: Wildfire in Santa Rosa moving east rapidly; check map, evacuation updates, videos

A wildfire off the Perch Lake in Santa Rosa, Guadalupe County, New Mexico, on Monday afternoon has spread over 100 acres east triggering evacuations in the nearby areas. The fire is now being referred to as “Perch Fire" by the incident command owing to its proximity to the lake. Representational. (Unsplash)

Authorities in Guadalupe County have issued immediate evacuation orders for residents between Cedarville Road and the Santa Rosa Golf Course. Additional evacuations are in place along State Road 91 from mile marker 1 to 6 on the east side.

The City of Santa Rosa also urged people east of Highway 91 South between mile posts 1 and 4 to evacuate.

Guadalupe Perch Fire Map The fire is located near the Santa Rosa Route 66 airport off Highway 91. It lies on the eastern edge of the Table Mountains just off Guadalupe County.

Here's a map of the fire.