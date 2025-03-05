Gwyneth Paltrow reveals turning to alcohol during devastating LA wildfires worsened menopause symptoms; ‘It was crazy’

Gwyneth Paltrow disclosed that she started consuming alcohol every night after the dreadful wildfires that broke out in January in Los Angeles. Gwyneth Paltrow mentioned that her menopause symptoms are generally under control, but when the fires in Los Angeles started she said that she “used alcohol for its purpose.”(Getty Images via AFP)

The 52-year-old Oscar winner, during on Tuesday's episode of her Goop podcast, opened up about how drinking “every night” was making her menopause symptoms worse, Daily Mail reported.

“I'm really in the thick of it right now, so I'm all over the place,” she said.

Paltrow mentioned that her menopause symptoms are generally under control, but when the fires in Los Angeles started she said that she “used alcohol for its purpose.”

“I think I drank every night,” Paltrow admitted, adding that she was taking medication.

She noted that now she doesn't drink at all, but added that she may enjoy one in a week.

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about insomnia and anxiety

Paltrow clarified that she has been experiencing insomnia, which she did not occur before menopause.

Stressing that she has been “a real sleeper,” she explained the bad time she went through after menopause. “There were nights where my anxiety - like, I just thought it meant, Oh, you're not gonna be able to sleep because you don't have enough progesterone or whatever.”

The Hollywood star went on to open up about her newly discovered anxiety, which compelled her to think “about every mistake I've ever made, every person's feelings I ever hurt, like, every bad, you know - And I would be up, like, for six hours. It was crazy. I feel like hopefully I'm coming out the other side.”

Gwyneth Paltrow express grief during LA fires

Back in January, the actress expressed her anguish over the terrible Los Angeles fires. “Our beloved Los Angeles...We are in deep grief for so many of our close friends who have lost everything.”

“Thank you to those inquiring, we are currently safe. When the fires are out there will be more to say and everything to do. The city of angels will need angels of all kinds. Please everyone, stay safe and vigilant,” she added.

Additionally, her firm, Goop, contributed $2 million worth of merchandise to charities that aid fire victims.