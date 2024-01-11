Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex, accused of raping her after killing her mom, says he's waiting for ‘true time to speak’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s former boyfriend who stabbed her mother to death sent a creepy email to New York Post, referring to himself as “Mr. Smiley.” “I want people to know that I am not lost in the ether of all of what is going on with whom shall not be named, I am just being patient for my true time to speak :-)” Nicholas Godejohn, 34, wrote from the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Missouri, refusing to take Blanchard’s name. Gypsy Rose Blanchard (L) admitted that she asked Nicholas Godejohn (R) to fatally stab her mom (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Missouri DOC)

This is the first time Godejohn has spoken after Blanchard was released from prison on parole on December 28. Back in 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She admitted that she asked Godejohn to fatally stab her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, in her sleep.

Bhanchard, now 32, was sentenced to just ten years in prison after attorneys learned how she was abused by her mother. She experienced Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which some kind of illness is faked, induced or exaggerated in a child by their caregiver. Dee Dee successfully convinced doctors and other people around her that Blanchard battled leukaemia and muscular dystrophy among other illnesses.

Blanchard confessed that she was in the house when Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee to death. She admitted that she did nothing to stop the crime.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2019 for the murder of Dee Dee. He confessed that he committed the crime only because Blanchard convinced him to, according to court filings, CNN reported.

Since being released, Blanchard has been active on Instagram and has also spoken up about her happy married life with husband Ryan Anderson, who she met while she was in prison. Asked about Blanchard’s newfound fame, his life in prison and other aspects of his life, Godejohn said, “I must be conscientious about my decisions.”

“A lot of these questions will be answered in a foreseeable interview at the right time, which is not now :-).” In the email, he reportedly used smiley faces six times during the 109-word answers.

“Stay positive, healthy and safe, Mr. Vago :-),” he said, referring to a Post reporter. “True sincerity, Nicholas (Mr. Smiley) Godejohn.”

Blanchard’s new Lifetime documentary, titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was released on Sunday, January 7. In the show, Gypsy accused him of raping her after killing her mother.

“Because I didn’t let him rape my mother, I had to agree to let him rape me,” she alleged. “After Nick killed my mother, he told me to get in my bedroom and take off all the stuffed animals that was on my bed. I knew that he was going to have sex with me.”

Godejohn is not allowed to have any contact with Blanchard. His attorney has now filed an appeal for a new trial, according to KY3. “In his last trial, he argued that his mental state did not meet the requirements for first-degree murder,” his public defender Tyler Coyle said. “The jury should have only found him guilty of second-degree murder.”