Gypsy Rose Blanchard shows off blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty in new post

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back on social media, showing off her glam look in a TikTok post days after she decided to delete all social media platforms. The 32-year-old recently travelled to Los Angeles to promote a Lifetime series soon to be released – Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. Gypsy Rose Blanchard shows off her blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty (Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok)

The new post on TikTok features Blanchard’s blonde hair transformation. She also showed off her recent rhinoplasty. She is seen donning a bright red blazer.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Another photo shows Blanchard posing with Alexis Oakley, her makeup artist. Her matching blazer and skort set is visible. Taylor Swift’s Midnights track Bejeweled’ plays in the background. The post is captioned, ““Thank you @alexis oakley for the glam up.”

(Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok)

Before sharing her transformation, Blanchard shared another TikTok video where she was seen flaunting a hot pink midi bodycon dress with a couple of cutouts. She posed on a pier and looked up at the sky. Sabrina Carpenter’s hit Espresso can be heard playing in the background.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reconciles with former fiance

Meanwhile, Blanchard is back with her former fiance Ken Urker after splitting from her husband of less than two years, Ryan Anderson. "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Blanchard told TMZ. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future."

At the time of her divorce with Anderson, Blanchard wrote on Facebook, “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou.” She filed for divorce after requesting a restraining order against Anderson.