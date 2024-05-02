 Gypsy Rose Blanchard shows off blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty in new post - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shows off blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty in new post

BySumanti Sen
May 02, 2024 10:21 PM IST

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back on social media, showing off her glam look in a TikTok post days after she decided to delete all social media platforms

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back on social media, showing off her glam look in a TikTok post days after she decided to delete all social media platforms. The 32-year-old recently travelled to Los Angeles to promote a Lifetime series soon to be released – Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shows off her blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty (Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok)
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shows off her blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty (Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok)

The new post on TikTok features Blanchard’s blonde hair transformation. She also showed off her recent rhinoplasty. She is seen donning a bright red blazer.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Another photo shows Blanchard posing with Alexis Oakley, her makeup artist. Her matching blazer and skort set is visible. Taylor Swift’s Midnights track Bejeweled’ plays in the background. The post is captioned, ““Thank you @alexis oakley for the glam up.”

(Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok)
(Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok)

Before sharing her transformation, Blanchard shared another TikTok video where she was seen flaunting a hot pink midi bodycon dress with a couple of cutouts. She posed on a pier and looked up at the sky. Sabrina Carpenter’s hit Espresso can be heard playing in the background.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reconciles with former fiance

Meanwhile, Blanchard is back with her former fiance Ken Urker after splitting from her husband of less than two years, Ryan Anderson. "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Blanchard told TMZ. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future."

At the time of her divorce with Anderson, Blanchard wrote on Facebook, “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou.” She filed for divorce after requesting a restraining order against Anderson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Gypsy Rose Blanchard shows off blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty in new post
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On