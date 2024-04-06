Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard parted ways with husband Ryan Anderson

Famed Munchausen by proxy victim, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has recently separated from her husband, Ryan Anderson, amid fears of escalating domestic tension. Gypsy Rose Blanchard with her husband Ryan Anderson(Instagram/Gypsy Rose Blanchard)

According to Nadiya Vizier, a close friend of Blanchard, a heated argument between the couple led Blanchard to fear for her safety. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her,” Vizier revealed to People magazine. Although Anderson did not become physically violent, still the incident triggered Blanchard’s traumatic memories of past abuse by her mother.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The altercation reportedly occurred at their Lake Charles residence. Vizier described Anderson’s behaviour as domineering, likening Blanchard’s experience to being “on a leash.” The emotional strain of feeling trapped in her home became unbearable for Blanchard, prompting her to leave.

ALSO READ| Gypsy Rose Blanchard is all set to undergo cosmetic surgery: Report

Blanchard publicly announced the separation on March 28 via a private Facebook post, following the deactivation of her widely followed social media profiles. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” she stated, while expressing a need for self-discovery and introspection.

Timeline of Blanchard's relationship

The courtship started while Blanchard was serving time in prison and got married to the woman in a wedding held in July 2022 within the prison. Blanchard spent time behind bars for the murder of her innocent mother who was victimized by the Munchausen syndrome and who had brought about daily distress and torment on her daughter. He was paroled and left in December 2023, married Anderson only for three months.

At that point in time, Blanchard renewed her relationship with her former fiancee, a tattoo artist, Ken Urker. The two appear to be embraced together, showing engagement and even getting similar tattoos on their bodies.

ALSO READ| Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex, accused of raping her after killing her mom, says he's waiting for ‘true time to speak’

Amidst swirling rumours, Vizier clarified, “I want people to know she didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. She left him because she wasn’t happy anymore.”

Bobby Pitre, Blanchard’s cousin, also spoke to the media, suggesting that Blanchard’s feelings for Urker never faded. “She’s obviously in love with the first guy, Ken. You know? That’s who she’s been hanging out with. She obviously loves him,” Pitre remarked.