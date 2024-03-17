Gypsy Rose Blanchard deletes social media accounts to avoid going ‘back to jail’: ‘Doorway to hell’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s parole officer reportedly recently said that he is concerned the influencer might land back in jail due to her social media activities. Blanchard, a convicted felon, served eight years behind bars for the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy Rose Blanchard has deleted her social media accounts to avoid going "back to jail" (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

A source has now told PEOPLE that Blanchard deleted her social media accounts “at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail.”

Why did Gypsy Rose Blanchard delete her social media accounts with millions of followers?

Blanchard deleted her public Instagram account which boasted 7.8 million followers, and instead set up a private account with very few followers. She later explained the reason in a series of videos on TikTok, which were later deleted.

“I do my best to live my authentic life and what’s real to me, and what’s not real is social media,” she explained. “Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It’s so crazy. I can’t even wrap my head around what social media is.”

She said after a chat with her father, Rod Blanchard, she realised real life is “something you can touch, something you can feel.” “People you can actually hug. And with the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don’t want to live my life under a microscope,” Blanchard added.

“So, I created my private Instagram. And I got it verified. And I had no trouble or doubts of deleting that public one,” she said. She later deleted her TikTok account too.

Blanchard started garnering followers ever since her release from prison. Her court case even turned into a hit Hulu series, Mommy Dead and Dearest, which was widely watched. She also gained popularity after the release of a Lifetime documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.