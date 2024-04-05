Gypsy Rose Blanchard is all set to undergo cosmetic surgery: Report

Famed Munchausen by proxy victim, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has decided to undergo rhinoplasty, a type of cosmetic surgery, which she shared exclusively with People. Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” Blanchard quoted to the outlet.

“Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Blanchard's longtime friend spills some beans

Her close friend, Nadiya Vizier, conveyed Blanchard’s long-standing desire for the surgery.

“She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Vizier explained to People.

“The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

Vizier went on explaining, “My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her.”

Amidst this period of change, Blanchard has been reconnecting with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. The two were seen getting matching tattoos, Urker’s mother, Raina Williams, said it seemed “very cool,” to her after confirming their rekindled friendship following Blanchard’s split from Anderson. “Ken is just being a supportive friend to her.”

In her 2024 Lifetime docuseries, ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,’ she disclosed ongoing communication with Urker even as her wedding with Anderson approached in 2022, admitting lingering feelings for him. A dream about leaving Anderson for Urker led to a dispute, yet they managed to move forward in their relationship at the time.

Blanchard announces separation from husband Ryan Anderson

However, Blanchard recently announced her separation from Anderson on social media. “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am,” she expressed through her private Facebook account.

Blanchard enjoyed the freedom back into her society following her release from prison in December 2023. Life changed for her in many ways. At the end of the eight years sentence in which she serves a full ten years for her contribution to the tragic murder of Dee Dee Blanchard happened to her then-boyfriend together, she is learning to cope with a totally different social environment from the one that had now come to an end.