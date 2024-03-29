Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces separation from husband Ryan Anderson just three months after her release from prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced the end of her marriage with husband Ryan Scott Anderson in a Facebook post on Thursday evening. Gypsy Rose Blanchard with her husband Ryan Anderson(Instagram/Gypsy Rose Blanchard)

First reported by People, the 32-year-old revealed the separation just three months after her release from prison. Blanchard disclosed that she is currently residing in her family's home as she navigates this new chapter in her life.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents' home down the bayou,” she shared.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

The update for Blanchard's relationship status now came two years after she had served seven years in jail for pleading guilty to second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, back in 2016. Although it was rather brief, their letters added colours towards their relationship, as they eventually came together, and Anderson and Gonsalves married in July 2022.

Blanchard’s Louisiana love story

Blanchard pondered the early days of their relationship, highlighting the fact that their Louisiana roots, in his mind a very good reason to start a relationship as a beginning, were also the reasons.

“Ryan's from Louisiana... and I'm originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I'm kinda like, 'Oh, hey, someone from my home state!' So I wrote him a letter back and we became friends,” she expressed to Entertainment Tonight.

“And of course more than friends, and then now we're married.”

While the couple discussed starting a family, they emphasized taking things one step at a time. “I don't have any reservations,” Blanchard said regarding having children. “We both have talked about starting a family, we just don't know when yet.”

“My life is a little hectic right now. So we're just trying to take it day by day,” she added. “We're just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now.”

Blanchard's legal woes stem from her involvement in her mother's murder in June 2015. After pleading guilty in 2016, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Meanwhile, her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, received a life sentence without parole in 2019 for his role in the crime.