Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants Millie Bobby Brown to play her role if a show is made: 'I think she'd be good'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed that she would like Millie Bobby Brown to play her role if a movie or show were to be made on her. "It's funny, because I always wanted Millie Bobby Brown to play me. I think she'd be good at playing me," she said in an interview with Access Hollywood. Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed that she would like Millie Bobby Brown to play her role if a movie or show were to be made on her (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Blanchard added that she has not watched The Act on Hulu, which is based on her life and her mother’s murder. Here, Joey King played Gypsy and Patricia Arquette played her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Blanchard said she chose not to watch the Hulu drama as she would not like to relive the trauma she went through. "I'm sure that Joey King did an amazing job playing me. I actually heard an audio clip of her doing my voice, and I think she got it spot-on," she said.

The murder of Dee Dee Blanchard

Blanchard, who was accused of helping her boyfriend murder her abusive mother, was released from prison on parole on December 28. Back in 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She admitted that she asked her boyfriend to fatally stab her mom to death in her sleep.

Bhanchard, now 32, was sentenced to just ten years in prison after attorneys learned how she was abused by her mother. She experienced Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which some kind of illness is faked, induced or exaggerated in a child by their caregiver. Dee Dee successfully convinced doctors and other people around her that Blanchard battled leukaemia and muscular dystrophy among other illnesses.

Blanchard confessed that she was in the house when Nicholas Godejohn, her partner, stabbed Dee Dee to death. She admitted that she did nothing to stop the crime.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2019 for the murder of Dee Dee. He confessed that he committed the crime only because Blanchard convinced him to, according to court filings, CNN reported.