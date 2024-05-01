Who is Ken Urker? Gypsy Rose Blanchard dating ex-fiance again days after splitting from husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back together with her former fiance Ken Urker, a TMZ report has claimed. This comes after she split from her husband, Ryan Anderson. Gypsy Rose Blanchard is dating her ex-fiance again (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

"After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Blanchard told the news outlet. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future."

Blanchard and Urker were spotted together several times in April. She had been married to Anderson for less than two years.

Blanchard requested a restraining order against Anderson, and filed for divorce two weeks later. Breaking the news on Facebook, she said at the time, “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou.”

Who is Ken Urker?

Urker has mostly remained away from the public eye, but Blanchard did share some details about him in the past. She told E! News in 2019 that Urker first contacted her after watching the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, which documented Blanchard’s life and how she was abused by her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Urker wrote her a “letter of support” at the time, following which they became “fast friends.” “It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa,” Blanchard said.

At the time, Blanchard was in prison for the murder of her mom. Learning that she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Blanchard got Nicholas Godejohn, her boyfriend at the time, to murder Dee Dee in 2015.

After Blanchard and Urker started talking, she invited him to come see her in prison. “He came and it was kind of a funny story but within the first thirty minutes he leaned over and gave me the most wonderful kiss of my whole life,” she said.

“The kiss he gave me was quite passionate. I looked at him and was like, 'I didn't even know you liked me like that', and he said ‘Yeah, I have for a while'. And I'm like, ‘I have for a while too,' ” Blanchard added. She said she was the first girl Urker ever said “I love you” to.

Days later, Urker proposed to her and they subsequently got engaged. “This was something we had discussed for a while, so it wasn't out of the blue,” she said of their engagement.

She added, “We bounced around the idea, we have a pretty solid thing going and we're pretty sure this is what we want. So, on the October visit, he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him and he's like, 'I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,' and I said yes.”

Blanchard revealed that Urker’s family supported their romance. “I was very concerned when we first started dating, because I was like, 'Oh my god your family is going to think of me like I'm in prison for murder!' And he was like, 'No my mom has watched the documentary and my grandma has watched the documentary and my grandma, my brother and everybody has watched it so they know your story and they do have a heart for you.' So I didn't have to explain everything, it was sort of already known when I came into the picture,” she said.

However, in August 2019, Blanchard and Urker called off their engagement, only to be back together in no time. The reunion, however, was short-lived. Blanchard eventually went on to marry Anderson. In her Lifetime documentary, Blanchard said her breakup with Urker “broke her heart.”

After Anderson and Blanchard split, Urker’s mother told PEOPLE that her son and Blanchard got matching tattoos.