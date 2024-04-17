Gypsy Rose Blanchard split from husband after ‘major fight’ over food hoarding, was reminded of her abusive mom: report

A new report has claimed that Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband split after arguments over food hoarding. Sources told TMZ that the breakup was initiated by Blanchard after she and her husband, Ryan Anderson, got into a major fight” over his behaviour. Gypsy Rose Blanchard split from her husband Ryan Anderson after a ‘major fight’ over food hoarding: report (Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Facebook)

Blanchard was reportedly not completely aware of her husband’s hoarding. It was after they moved into their apartment that she became aware. This was after she was released from prison in December 2023.

The alleged problems are said to have reminded Blanchard of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Learning that she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Blanchard got Nicholas Godejohn, her boyfriend at the time, to murder Dee Dee in 2015.

Why did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson split?

According to the sources, Blanchard was “especially bothered” by their shared fridge, which would be filled with “old food items that needed to be thrown away.” When Blanchard threw the expired items away, Anderson was “not happy about it,” it has been reported. They then got into a “huge argument” over it. Blanchard was left “shaken” by the fight and thought it was “scary [Anderson] got so worked up about a fridge.”

Anderson and Blanchard also fought over the former snoring and becoming a “human furnace” while sleeping at night. However, the two have not publicly spoken about the reason for their separation.

Blanchard filed for divorce a week after requesting a restraining order against Anderson. She first publicly broke the news on Facebook. “People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in March. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou.”

Anderson, on the other hand, thanked his supporters on Instagram. He also said fans “will see what really happened” between the former couple on their upcoming Lifetime reality TV show.