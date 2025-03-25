H-1B filing: Didn't get USCIS notification by March 31? Here's what you can do

The H1-B registration window for 2026 closed on Monday, March 24. Now, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will notify prospective petitioners and representatives whose accounts have at least one registration. The deadline for this process is set at March 31. The H-1B registration window closed on March 24(Reuters)

For cap-subject H-1B petitions, employers must first register electronically during a designated period. If selected in the lottery, USCIS notifies petitioners by March 31, allowing them to file Form I-129 within a 90-day window (usually April 1 to June 30). If you’re not notified by March 31, 2025, it likely means:

Your registration was not selected

No notification by March 31 typically means your registration wasn't chosen in the H-1B lottery. The USCIS uses a random selection process when registrations exceed the annual cap (65,000 regular + 20,000 US master’s degree exemptions). Non-selection means you can’t file Form I-129 for this FY, and you’d need to wait for the next registration period, in 2026.

Cap-exempt petition

If your petition is cap-exempt - for jobs at universities, nonprofits tied to higher education, or government research organizations - March 31 isn’t the deadline. You can file Form I-129 anytime, and notification delays might simply reflect USCIS processing times.

What can I do now?

- Lottery non-selection: You can explore alternatives like O-1 visas (for extraordinary ability) or wait for the next cap season. Refunds for the $10 registration fee aren’t guaranteed unless there’s a duplicate payment error.

- Receipt delay: Verify submission details with USCIS via their website or customer service (1-800-375-5283). If mailed, confirm delivery with tracking.

When will the next H-1B window open?

While it is difficult to predict the exact date when the FY 2027 H-1B window will open, the process is likely to start in March 2026. To get the most up-to-date information it is best to check the USCIS website.