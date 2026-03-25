H-2B visa cap exhausted for 2026: Check eligibility and filing dates for supplemental slots
USCIS confirmed the H-2B visa cap for FY 2026 is reached, affecting industries needing seasonal labor. Supplemental visas are available.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Tuesday confirmed that the statutory cap for H-2B work visas has been met for the latter half of the fiscal year 2026.
This program enables US employers to hire foreign nationals for temporary, non-agricultural positions when there is an inadequate supply of domestic labor.
H-2B visa cap reached: Know who is affected
The visa cap impacts industries like hospitality and landscaping, which rely on seasonal labor during high-demand times. This development arises as labor shortages persist across various sectors, with agricultural employers indicating disruptions due to a decrease in the availability of migrant workers. Supplemental visas have been introduced to tackle these labor shortages. The agency has detailed further visa allocations to assist employers.
Also Read: H-1B visa registrations ‘dip’ but some firms benefit amid tighter visa rules: Here's what to know
Supplemental visas are available: Check dates
A total of 27,736 supplemental visas are allocated for positions commencing between April 1 and April 30, whereas 18,490 visas are reserved for roles starting from May 1 to September 30. These allocations are contingent upon eligibility requirements and must be submitted within designated time frames. According to current regulations, Congress establishes an annual limit of 66,000 H-2B visas, divided equally between the two halves of the fiscal year. Once this cap is reached, no additional petitions subject to the cap will be accepted.
H-2B visa: Deadline for applications
USCIS said that March 10, 2026, was the last date for submitting petitions related to employment commencing between April 1 and September 30. The agency has emphasized that any applications submitted after this deadline will be denied.
As of 2026, Indian nationals continue to be excluded from the list of countries eligible for the H-2B visa program.
Policy adjustments increase visa availability
Earlier this year, the administration announced an expansion of the H-2B program, permitting up to 64,716 additional visas for the fiscal year 2026. This initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor, seeks to mitigate persistent workforce shortages in seasonal industries. Since the fiscal year 2017, federal agencies have been empowered to issue supplemental visas beyond the statutory limit when labor demand surpasses supply. Business organizations have consistently advocated for the full utilization of this discretionary allocation to maintain operations in sectors dependent on temporary foreign workers.
New phase emphasizes the reintegration of returning workers
The agency is set to begin the application process for a returning worker allocation that will cover start dates in April. Submissions will open on March 25, 2026, for a total of 27,736 visas designated for people who have previously held H-2B status within the last three fiscal years. This allocation does not include new applicants and aims to facilitate the hiring process for employers in need of skilled seasonal workers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More