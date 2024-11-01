Halloween Horror: 2 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting in Orlando; teen suspect detained

A mass shooting in downtown Orlando left at least two dead and six wounded. The harrowing incident took place during Halloween celebrations on Friday at around 1:07 am. Shortly after the reports of shots fired, the state police detained a teen suspect. Police investigate the scene of two shootings that took place among crowds during Halloween celebrations early Friday, Nov. 1. 2024 in Orlando, Fla. (WFTV via AP)(AP)

Orlando mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured

Authorities first received reports of gunfire in the area of Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference, reported New York Post. A second report of shots fired came just minutes later in the area of Washington Street and Orange Avenue.

The fatal shooting took place outside The Block, a nightlife area consisting of 7 separate clubs, where hundreds had gathered for Halloween festivities. Smith noted that the six injured individuals were transported to area hospitals for “further treatment.” The victims’ ages range from 19 to 31 years old. They are now reported to be in stable condition.

Shortly after the incident, cops nabbed the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jaylen Dwayne Edgar. The police took him into custody after he opened fire on the crowd a second time. The teen had previously been arrested for grand theft in 2023, Smith said, adding, “This is still an active investigation. As we gather more information, we will provide you with another update.”

Edgar was not seen entering any of the clubs when he arrived in downtown Orlando. He was armed with a handgun and is believed to be the sole suspect. Smith went on to show multiple videos from the incident at the press conference. In one of the clips, the suspect was seen walking with a group. Seconds later, he pulled out a gun and fired shots at point-blank range on an unsuspecting victim.

“They’re always trained, and they’re always ready to act,” Smith said of the cops. “As soon as they heard the shots fired, none of the officers went the other way. They didn’t go with the crowd. Most of them got a little cover between them, they started scanning to see what was going on and then they moved, they took action to keep everyone else safe, and that’s what these officers do, and I’m very proud of them.”