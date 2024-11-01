Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz turn into E.T. for Halloween; here's how they did it

The Queen of Halloween does it again! Heidi Klum transformed into E.T. for this year's spooky festival. The 51-year-old model, who is famed for her elaborate costumes, hosted her 23rd annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York: The Venue on Music Row Thursday. The Project Runway host was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who wore a matching E.T. costume. Here's all you need to know about the couple's elaborate costumes: Tom Kaulitz, left, and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 23rd annual Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz turn into E.T. for Halloween. But how did they do it?

Klum and Kaulitz arrived at the model's annual Halloween bash as female and male versions of E.T. from Steven Spielberg's 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. To achieve this incredible Halloween feat, the pair started getting ready at 11 am.

While on the red carpet, the former Victoria's Secret Angel explained that she got the inspiration for the outfit because E.T. had been a “part of most of our lives,” adding that she is a “big fan,” per People.

“[I] kind of thought about the universe in a different way, and I thought E.T. was so cute and how he was wiggling around and all the moments when E.T. got dressed up with a wig and everything, so I just thought it would be fun to become E.T. and especially to see two,” she told the outlet.

Their outfits were complete with glowing fingertips and featured motorised headpieces with movable mouths and eyes. A member of Klum’s crew controlled the headpiece remotely, reported the New York Times.

Noting that the outfit was difficult to take off and put on again, Klum explained that she had to wear an adult diaper. “Maybe I never need to use the diaper, but at least that way, I don’t have to think about it,” Klum said.

Klum got the idea of dressing up as E.T. just a few weeks after her 2023 Halloween event. “They have no genitals,” she said of the aliens, adding, “I like the whole idea of, like, we’re all the same.”

As the costume's knees were at feet-level, the red carpet had to be built several feet in the air. This gave the appearance that Klum and Kaulitz were walking around on the floor with E.T.'s stumpy legs.