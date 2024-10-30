Who is Nicola Cavanis? Mats Hummels new romance who is a Victoria's Secret model and a total stunner

German footballer Mats Hummels is dating Victoria's Secret model Nicola Cavanis. They went public with their relationship at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris at Theatre du Chatelet. The new hot footballer-model couple feels straight out of a romcom due to the pairing. The 35-year-old AS Roma defender was seen with his girlfriend, after parting ways with his former spouse Cathy Fischer in 2022. The new couple was seen at the red couple of Ballon d’Or ceremony with Mats Hummel in a suave black tuxedo and Nicola Cavanis in a white bodycon dress. So let’s see who’s the new bombshell girlfriend. Mats Hummels and Nicola Cavanis are seen together in the public for the first time at Ballon d’Or ceremony.

More about Nicola Cavanis

25-year-old Nicola Cavanis is a model and influencer. She worked for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Puma, New Yorker, MCM, and Tchibo. As of now, she is with the modelling agency Munich Models Germany. She began modelling at the young age of 15 and joined a modelling school right after completing school. She rose to fame after appearing in a Nivea advertisement in 2021 in Germany. Being an influencer, she has a big following on social media, with 1.9 million on Instagram and 500,000 on TikTok.

Check out a few of her stunning pictures:

Mats Hummels' last relationship

In 2015, German National team star Mats Hummels tied the knot with his ex-wife Cathy Fischer after dating for seven years. But they divorced in 2022. This was the first time Mats Hummels went public with his new relationship after his divorce. They had a son Ludwig Hummels, born in 2018.

