Trend alert: Couples are hiring social media managers for their weddings

With wedding season almost here, several soon-to-be married couples are hiring social media managers to document their special day. Wondering why? Well, these digital wizards turn wedding footage into social media sensations with posts and Instagram reels. Wedding social media has become the ultimate way for couples to share their big day in real-time, offering instant gratification and viral-worthy moments

One such example is of Wedding social media managers Vidhi Shah and Ruchika Jain who founded Two Peas in a Pod in order to help couples getting hitched during the pandemic. The duo shares special moments of the bride, groom and families, via live updates and highlights.

Vidhi notes, “Last wedding season, we did 25 weddings in three to four months. The craze for reels has gone up significantly in the last year.”

The trend has become so popular that Bombay-based fashion stylist Laveena Rawat, who tied the knot earlier this year regrets splurging on wedding photographers. “The social media managers captured all our special moments. [For pictures], I have to put my pen drive on and the drive link doesn’t work all the time,” she tells us.

Most wedding social media wedding managers churn out 15-20 reels for a four-day event, priced at approximately ₹1.25 lakh.

Another agency called, Wedding Social, co-founded by Natasha Kothari and Anam Batliwalla, specialises in real-time wedding updates. “We post content instantly and share Reels three to five days after the wedding,” Kothari says, adding, “We also create a wedding page for the couple or give them the option to post on their personal social media pages.”

However, Dubai-based Aishwarya Bakshi, entrepreneur, shares that the wedding social media managers are very different from commercial photographers. “I wanted someone to capture fun moments. We had anyway planned to make Reels. When we realised we wouldn’t be able to do it ourselves, we decided to get a professional on board,” she said.

Batliwalla further remarked, “We offer tailor-made packages, with trending Reels, content strategy and real-time updates from the events. We usually cover 10-15 weddings in a year, often with international clients who travel to India for their weddings and vice versa.”

Moreover, wedding social media has become the ultimate way for couples to share their big day in real-time, offering instant gratification and viral-worthy moments believes Digisha Shah, Founder, Yours Truly by DSPR.

She adds, “Today’s couples are curating their weddings to be not only personal but also Instagrammable, aiming for that larger-than-life, celebrity experience. They love the idea of going viral—of making their celebration famous, and wedding content has become their way of creating unforgettable memories that can be shared, celebrated, and immortalised online.”