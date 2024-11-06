Harris caught on camera having a fake conversation, flashes phone to reveal

On one of the most important days for the presidential nominees, Vice President Kamala Harris was caught in an election day gaffe. She stopped by the Democratic National Committee headquarters for some late phone banking. However, she was caught in an embarrassing moment when she flipped her phone as it appeared that she was not on a video call with a voter but rather on the iPhone’s camera app. Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris calls voters in a last-minute campaign push at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters during the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Election Day in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Harris’ election day phone banking gaffe

As Harris appeared she was seen talking on the phone given to her by a DNC staffer where she beamingly said, “How are you doing? Have you voted already?” After a pause, she added, “You did? Thank you!”

The room erupted in cheer at the DNC headquarters in Washington DC and she flipped her phone so that the voter on either end could hear the applause better. However, the crowd was quick to notice that the phone screen revealed that the VP was actually on the camera app, as reported by the New York Post.

Harris made several other phone calls, telling the voters that their vote was “important” and they should go out and vote today to make a difference. She said into the phone, “I am well. I just wanted to call you and check in and make sure you know where you can go vote today if you haven't already.”

She could be heard adding, “Thank you so very much and thank you for being active in participating in this very, very important process and this foundation of our democracy … We can't do it without people like you,” as reported by Daily Mail.

To a separate caller, she said to “remind each other and every one the power of your voice, your vote.'

Netizens react to Harris’ ‘phony’ phone call

The netizens were quick to call out the vice president for her election day phone gaffe on the internet. A user wrote on X, “Kamala Harris is such a phony. She says she received a call from a voter that voted for her when she turns the phone to show everybody. It’s on camera mode.” A second user wrote, “What's going on here? Is this call fake with Harris? I don't have an iPhone if that's what it is, but can you be on the phone when the camera app is operating?”

A third user wrote, “Harris stages a fake call with a supposed voter! By holding up her phone it was obvious no one was on the line! Her photo app was open! so stupid.”

Another user wrote, “Everything about her campaign is fake". However, another user defended the VP as they explained, “She hit the Camera Control button to launch the camera on accident (new feature on iPhone 16). You can tell she was actually in a call because the screen turns off when she brings it back to her face. The prox sensor is not active in the camera app if you aren't in a call.”