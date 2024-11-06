‘Massive cheating in Philadelphia’, Trump begins to undermine poll credibility in must-win Pennsylvania

As Americans head to the polls in one of the most contentious elections in recent history, Donald Trump has once again raised doubts about the electoral process, particularly targeting Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state. The former president revived unsubstantiated claims of fraud, focusing on Philadelphia amid reports of high voter turnout. Election workers flatten ballots at the Philadelphia City Commissions Office & Elections Warehouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The 2024 presidential campaign was marked by two assassination attempts, a candidate switch, divisive rhetoric and warnings about the fate of democracy. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Polls from all credible agencies have shown Trump and Kamala Harris tied in the must win state of Pennsylvania with 19 electoral votes

Using his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged "massive cheating" in Philadelphia, though he offered no evidence to support his claims. His post, which included a warning of "Law enforcement coming!!" was quickly debunked. AFP reported that a local law enforcement officer dismissed Trump's allegations as "another example of disinformation."

City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican, firmly refuted Trump's assertions. "There is absolutely no truth to this allegation," Bluestein stated, adding that voting in Philadelphia has been "safe and secure."

Trump has questioned election process earlier too

This isn’t the first time Trump has cast doubt on the electoral process. Following his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, Trump refused to concede, leading to the violent January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. His refusal to accept defeat raised fears of similar unrest should he lose again in this deeply polarized election.

In a recent interview, Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro addressed Trump's latest claims. Shapiro, who as the state’s attorney general successfully defended against 43 legal challenges from Trump and his allies after the 2020 election, dismissed the former president's allegations. He assured voters that the electoral process in Pennsylvania remains robust and fair.

When questioned about his stance on the upcoming election outcome, Trump offered a conditional response. "If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I would be the first one to acknowledge it," he said, adding, "So far, I think it's been fair."

As tensions run high, the integrity of Pennsylvania's vote is under intense scrutiny, with both sides bracing for potential post-election disputes. The state's pivotal role in determining the next president underscores the stakes, as both Trump and Kamala Harris vie for victory in this fiercely contested election.