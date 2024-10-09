Harris says there's ‘not a thing’ she'd have done differently than Biden on The View

Kamala Harris can't point to “a thing” she would have done differently than Joe Biden. During her Tuesday appearance on The View, the vice president said she would have made the same decisions as the president had she been in charge the last four years. “I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” the Democratic nominee told the left-leaning panel of the talk show. Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris chats with the hosts during a commercial break at The View, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. From left are Ana Navarro, Harris, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

When pressed about the “specific” changes she would have made if she was in charge, Harris told co-host Sunny Hostin, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” “I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” she added. The Democratic nominee also noted, “We’re obviously two different people,” adding that “I will bring those sensibilities to how I lead.”

Harris went on to tout the administration's policies in capping the cost of insulin, saying, “Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and bring the cost of prescription medication down for seniors, but my intention is to expand that for all Americans.” “The work we have done to invest in American industries, whether it be in terms of manufacturing and creating almost 800,000 new jobs around manufacturing, those were all a shared priority.”

Harris draws flak online for saying she'd do nothing different from Biden

The vice president's remarks did not sit well with netizens, who flooded social media with heated comments. Trump War Room shared the clip featuring Harris' statement on The View, which garnered a slew of replies from angry citizens. One user wrote, “Kamala Harris had the opportunity to condemn the 500,000 criminals coming into the country and declined. Kamala owns each and every crime committed by illegal aliens.”

“So the border crisis, massive inflation, a war in Ukraine and Israel, massive flooding & people stranded…Nothing comes to her feeble DEI brain?” remarked a second user. One more said, “Harris admits she was involved in most of the decisions in this administration. A vote for Harris is “MORE OF THE SAME” We have WARS breaking out across the world and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is good with her!”