Harris vs Trump: 4th and 5th graders describe US VP in one brutal word, react to ‘convicted felon’ assassination attempt

ByShweta Kukreti
Sep 27, 2024 08:06 PM IST

Amidst tight race between Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, 4th and 5th graders shared their views on the presidential candidates.

As experts have predicted a tight race between Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, students were asked about their views on the presidential candidates.

Harris vs Trump: Some students asserted that they consider Trump “brave” and “tougher” than Harris since he survived two assassination attempts on him.

In a special CNN feature shared on X, kids can be seen discussing the 2024 presidential election and reacting to a photo of Harris.

In order to gather information on the impending election, Anderson Cooper of CNN collaborated with political scientists and psychologists from Arizona State University to interview kids aged at 10 or 11.

When a boy was asked to describe the Democratic presidential contender in one word, he replied, “liar” without any hesitation.

Responding to a question that which candidate would be more self-centered, one young girl said, “Probably her,” pointing to Harris and remarking that “girls are a little bit dramatic sometimes”.

The children's opinions differed as the study interviewed students from Texas and New Jersey.

One black girl stated, “It would be good,” if a black woman becomes America's president for the first times in the history, but added, “My vote is still kinda on Trump.”

Here's what kids have to say about Trump

Reacting to the same question, another girl called Harris “pretty and stuff,” adding that she feels the US VP won't be a suitable candidate for a position of president. She surprisingly added that a male president, probably Trump, would be “stronger.”

Some students asserted that they consider Trump “brave” and “tougher” than Harris since he survived two assassination attempts on him.

An ‘emoji chart’ to express their feelings about each candidate was also included in the CNN feature, which yielded inconsistent outcomes for the two candidates.

The video also features some students having negative evaluations of Trump, with one labeling him a “convicted felon.”

Cooper informed that blue state youngsters in New Jersey gave “more extreme” reactions, referring to Trump as Hitler or a tyrant and citing January 6th as a means of his disqualification.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
Follow Us On